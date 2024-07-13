PTI aspires to public event at Iqbal Park on Aug 14

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans to hold a public gathering at on Aug 14.

PTI senior vice president Akmal Khan Bari has submitted an application to the deputy commissioner, seeking permission to hold the public event.

The party has assured the city administration that it will abide by rules and regulations and hold a peaceful public event on Independence Day.

The party also plans to take to the street after Youm-e-Ashur to protest against exorbitant bills power consumers have been burdened with.

MPA Ijaz Shafi on Saturday led a ‘mock session’ of PTI parliamentarians outside the Punjab Assembly where the participants expressed solidarity with the hapless masses who have been paying inflated electricity bills and facing detection notices.

The PTI candidates, who won the general election according to Form 45, took oath. As many as 25 MPs, including Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, Haji Kareem and Nadeem Bara from Lahore, took oath.

They passed a ‘resolution’ condemning the government’s pathetic performance and declared agreement with IPPs illegal.

Another resolution sought resignations of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members. Yet another resolution demanded that PTI founder Imran Khan be set at liberty.

Opposition leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar said the PTI had now 192 seats after the Supreme Court verdict in the reserved seats case.

He deplored the issuance of inflated and erratic power bills to people, rendering them penniless.

The opposition party later adjourned the mock session.