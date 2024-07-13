PTI MPA from Karachi calls on KP CM advisor on tourism

Peshawar - The elected member of PTI from Karachi, Sindh Assembly Sajid Mir, called on the Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb at his office to discuss issues of mutual interest, including addressing the grievances and difficulties of people from both provinces.

Sajid Mir, who is also a native of Advisor Tourism’s Constituency Mansehra, requested the provincial government’s support to resolve some of the problems faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents, especially those from Mansehra, who are staying in Karachi for jobs and education. Zahid Chanzeb assured him that these public issues would be reviewed and resolved on a priority basis by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He emphasized that PTI is a pioneer political party of national unity, committed to the supremacy of the constitution under the leadership of Imran Khan. The party is endeavoring to give Pakistan a respectable place in the international community and the Muslim Ummah. “Our party is trying with all patience and perseverance to make the people of the whole country benefit from the fruits of democracy,” he said, adding that Imran Khan and thousands of other workers have made matchless sacrifices and endured prolonged imprisonment. Hundreds of PTI workers have been martyred, and even women have been jailed and tortured.

Zahid Chanzeb stated that these sacrifices are for the bright future of the nation and will surely pay off. He mentioned that the Supreme Court’s decision on more than 80 reserved seats is the result of their zealous efforts and sacrifices. This decision has come at a time when all national institutions are being used against them.

Sajid Mir also termed the Supreme Court’s decision as a victory of the truth and claimed that PTI will soon return to power at the center to fulfill national aspirations and resolve the country’s crises one by one. He added that like other parts of the country, the seven PTI assembly members in the Sindh Assembly will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to implement Imran Khan’s vision, including the promotion of democratic values and the supremacy of the law and Constitution.