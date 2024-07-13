Sunday, July 14, 2024
QS regional manager appreciates PU

Staff Reporter
July 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Regional Manager of QS for Arab-Middle East and South Asian region Rami Awad Friday visited the Punjab University and called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood. Rami Awad congratulated the VC and Chairman Ranking Committee Dr Usman Awan for phenomenal success of PU in recently released QS World University Ranking. He said that continuation of policies and dedication of ranking committee has enabled the PU to receive prestigious ‘Most Improved Asia Region’ Award. The PU has been ranked No. 1 in Pakistan in ‘Employment Outcome’ indicator. Prof Dr  Khalid Mahmood assured him that administration would continue its focus on academic reputation, employee reputation and internationalisation so that PU could further improve in its ranking in coming years.

