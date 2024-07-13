Saturday, July 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rangers arrest notorious drug dealer from Gadap Town

APP
July 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Khilji Goth, Gadap Town arrested an alleged notorious drug dealer. According to Rangers spokesperson on Friday, the arrested accused was identified as Ibrahim alias Kharo and 1.70kg heroin was recovered from his possession. Previously, during a raid by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police on June 21st of this year, the suspect had evaded capture by discarding 940 grams of heroin in the bushes. The apprehended suspect and the seized drugs have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024