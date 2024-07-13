Rangers arrest notorious drug dealer from Gadap Town

KARACHI - The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Khilji Goth, Gadap Town arrested an alleged notorious drug dealer. According to Rangers spokesperson on Friday, the arrested accused was identified as Ibrahim alias Kharo and 1.70kg heroin was recovered from his possession. Previously, during a raid by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police on June 21st of this year, the suspect had evaded capture by discarding 940 grams of heroin in the bushes. The apprehended suspect and the seized drugs have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.