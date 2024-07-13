Saturday, July 13, 2024
RCB officials directed to remain in field amid heavy rains

July 13, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -   CEO Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi directed the officials to stay in the field to monitor water stagnation due to heavy rains. According to a statement issued by RCB here on Friday, CEO Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi has cancelled the holidays of field officers. He has stressed for early drainage of water if collected anywhere due to heavy rains. Rain water should not be allowed to stay at any place, the CEO said. Instructions for immediate removal of accumulated water in highways and streets, have been issued, said the statement.

The CEO has further directed the field officials to be vigilant on developing situations due to rains and to keep ready to deal with any emergency situation. The statement further said that the CEO Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi himself was continuously monitoring the situation in view of monsoon rains.

