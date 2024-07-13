Reading: A Dying Habit

Life in the twenty-first century is a race. Everyone is running behind materialistic acquisitions. The glamour and glitter of the post-modern era have snatched the charm of true happi­ness. Every dawn brings sophisticated discoveries. Sadly, these dis­coveries are replacing mind-nurturing activities like reading.

Undoubtedly, reading is of paramount importance. It nour­ishes the mind, enlightens the soul, and imparts wisdom. The habit of reading makes one extraordinarily superb, enabling deep analysis towards life. Francis Bacon, the fa­ther of the English essay, rightly said, “Reading makes a full man; writing, an exact man.” Thus, the exactness of a man lies in reading; without reading, no one can be a writer.

However, the reading culture is currently turning obsolete. People of the contemporary age find their satisfaction and plea­sure in modern equipment such as cell phones, laptops, and Net­flix. They don’t utilize their time in reading anymore, instead, they kill their time in no time. Long ago, people of all vocations used to engage in various readings, including novels, magazines, newspa­pers, articles, and stories. They nurtured their minds with the sub­lime taste of profound literature. Reading was the top priority be­fore the advancement of modern technologies.

Unsurprisingly, the dawn of modern equipment has hollowed the essence of reading. Electronic gadgets (laptops, cell phones, and Net­flix) dominate the lives of all and sundry. People have changed their hobbies and embraced comforts that transformed their way of read­ing as well. E-readings have rapidly gained pace in academics. Stu­dents are more interested in reading digital forms than hard copies. They find it more convenient than reading thick books. They have become accustomed to spoon-feeding, solving their academic prob­lems with a single click, which means they don’t exercise their brains. Hence, the lack of a reading culture is rusting the minds of students.

Additionally, switching to e-readings has proved fatal to health. Reading on electronic screens damages the eyes and has drastic ef­fects on our health. Although reading in digital form may save the cost of books, its harmful effects are evident in the long term. Sitting for long hours before a mobile screen is toxic to our precious health.

Moreover, students of all grades only study their designed curric­ulum. Instead of reading books, they watch YouTube lectures. With­out any doubt, it is a time-saving but brain-rusting approach. They become dependent on video lectures and don’t study independent­ly. They don’t read any literary novels or philosophical books in lei­sure, missing out on the fruit of reading. Students of this century entertain their bodies but not their minds and souls. They watch worthless pranks and scroll through Instagram or Facebook.

Furthermore, students have become hollow. The elements of un­derstanding and helping are missing in their lives. They are in a rat race. Getting good grades is their only goal. Favoritism and nepo­tism in universities have added insult to their injuries. Consequent­ly, students have lost the habit of reading. They spend time on mo­bile screens to watch lectures or read slides just to pass the course.

Pitiably, it is a moment of shame for us that Pakistan’s scholars are declared fake in publishing research journals. They use pseu­do approaches to gain name and fame for promotions. Ironically, a university professor cannot write a grammatically correct para­graph. They only play dirty politics to get promotions. The lack of a reading culture has left the country high and dry.

Undeniably, reports have proved that the reading culture is vanish­ing at a rapid pace in the modern age. Students of the modern age love to spend money on games, but they don’t buy any books with their pocket money. It is unfortunate that most students cannot name the top ten writers of Pakistan. History is replete with marvelous re­cords. It shows that only those nations have attained the glory of suc­cess that promoted reading in their generations. Muslims of the early ages, including Jabir Bin Hayan, Ibn Al-Haytham, and Ibn Sina, earned great name and fame because of their interest in reading.

At present, the West has made sublime progress in every walk of life. They value humanity and are philanthropic in their deeds. It is just because of their reading culture that they have enlightened their souls. They read books while traveling. During the 16th centu­ry, the fragrance of the Renaissance spread across Europe because of their reading culture. They utilize their leisure time in reading.

To sum up, reading plays a pivotal role in the pragmatic wheel of our lives. It nourishes the mind to grow mentally and spiritually. A bibliophile loves to surround themselves with the colors of books, as it is rightly said, “A room without books is like a body without a soul.”

Hence, to survive the thick and thin of life, one must start reading. As Virginia Woolf perfectly said, “A woman must have money and a room of her own if she is to write fiction.”

Farooque Panhwar

The writer is an educationist based in Sukkur. He can be reached at farooqpanhwar673@gmail.com