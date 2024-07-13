RPO, Commissioner visit main procession route of Ashura

Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak during a visit to the main procession route of Ashura reviewed all the arrangements.

On this occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, SSP Operations, Chief Traffic Officer, SP Rawal, Assistant Commissioner, City Hakim Khan and other police officers were present. Syed Khalid Hamdani briefed the RPO and Commissioner about the security arrangements. The RPO and Commissioner reviewed point-wise security arrangements made on the route of the procession and gave instructions to the authorities concerned. Babar Sarfraz Alpa and Engineer Aamir Khattak also interacted with the ulema including ‘Mohtmam Jamia Taleem ul Quran.’

Later, the RPO and Commissioner visited Imambargah Qadmi and reviewed the security arrangements. They also discussed the security with the organizers.

The RPO said that with the cooperation of the scholars belonging to all schools of thought, peace and order is being ensured during Muharram and the best possible security arrangements are being finalized.

“We will ensure the establishment of an atmosphere of peace and interfaith harmony during Muharram and an ideal atmosphere of brotherhood and unity will be established with the cooperation of the ulema of all schools of thought and the citizens,” he said. The Commissioner said that the establishment of peace during Muharram is first priority of the police and administration for which all possible steps are being taken.

The CPO said that the ‘Caravan Aman’ of police and religious scholars while visiting Taxila, Gujar Khan, Kahota and other areas delivered the message of love, peace and brotherhood.

The ‘Caravan Aman’ would also visit other areas to promote interfaith harmony, he added.

Foolproof security arrangements are being made for all the Muharram processions and Majalis, the CPO said. The processions would be monitored with the help of CCTV cameras and special monitoring of the social media is also being done. Legal action would be taken against those trying to spread religious hatred. All possible steps would also be taken to ensure implementation of Code of Conduct and Standard Operating Procedures issued in this regard, he added.