Rs60m worth of 5 acre urban land retrieved from land grabbers

KHANEWAL - An official team retrieved a five acre piece of precious urban state land worth Rs60 million from land grabbers and dismantled illegal structures built there in Kabirwala city on Friday. Heavy machinery was deployed that razed the illegal buildings built there and officials found that the alleged land grabbers had demarcated five marla plots at the site presumably to illegally sell these to the people in a fraudulent way. Naib Tehsildar Ali Haidar Lashari led a team of municipal committee officials and police to conduct the operation ordered by ADCR Abdul Sattar Khan, and Assistant Commissioner Kabirwala Mohsin Alam. Legal action was being taken against the land grabbers.