Russian regional airliner crash kills three

Moscow - A Russian regional airliner carrying three crew members crashed in a forested area near Moscow on Friday, killing all on board, Russian news agencies reported. The plane, a Russian-designed Superjet 100, was carrying out a test flight after undergoing scheduled repairs and crashed a little over an hour after taking off, the TASS news agency said. “According to preliminary information, three pilots were killed. All those on board,” emergency services were quoted as saying by the agency.

The plane was headed to Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, according to state media.