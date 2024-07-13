SACM KP directs facilities for foreign investors

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher, has directed that interested foreign investors in various potential sectors of the province should be provided with possible facilities at essential stages.

He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting regarding the provision of facilities to foreign investors here in the Committee Room of the Industries Department on Friday. Attendees included Deputy Commandant Special Security Unit Tariq Iqbal, Chief Planning Officer Industries Department Basit Khalil, Director (Business Facilitation) KP Board of Investment and Trade Iqbal Sarwar, other board managers, Chief Operating Officer KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company (EZDMC) Adil Salahuddin, Deputy Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department Azizullah, and other authorities.

During the meeting, the SACM said that all concerned departments and agencies must coordinate effectively to ensure that facilities, including the issuance of a no objection certificate (NOC), are provided to the investors without unnecessary delays. He emphasized the need for a complete checklist to be made available on the easy business web portal of the Board of Investment and Trade (BoIT) for the convenience of investors.

Various matters and proposals regarding possible foreign investment in the potential sectors of the province were also discussed during the meeting. The Special Assistant emphasized the provision of all possible facilities to investors under a useful and easy procedure, highlighting that several sectors of the province are very attractive for foreign investment and that investors are taking a special interest in investing here.

He said that the government is determined to provide all possible facilities for investment. Therefore, he urged all concerned departments and agencies to promote coordination among themselves to simplify the complicated and lengthy process. He called for an updated list of required documents for investors, including all steps and timelines, to be made available on the Easy Business Portal of the Board of Investment. Additionally, he suggested that other required standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding NOC for investors should also be put on the portal to create awareness.