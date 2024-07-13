Sahibzada Farhan seeks fair opportunity as Pakistan’s opening batsman

LAHORE - Pakistan Shaheens’ captain Sahibzada Farhan voiced his frustration on Friday over not being given a fair chance as an opener in the senior national team.

Farhan, who is set to lead the Shaheens’ red-ball team in two four-day matches against Bangladesh ‘A’ on their upcoming tour of Darwin, expressed his gratitude for being appointed as captain during the pre-departure press conference.The 28-year-old, who has played five T20Is for Pakistan, believes he has not been afforded a fair opportunity to showcase his skills as a top-order batter. Despite making his debut as an opener in three matches in 2018, Farhan had to wait six years for another chance, only to be played at number five and number seven during the New Zealand tour earlier this year.

Responding to questions at the press conference, Farhan expressed his disappointment at the lack of consistent opportunities in his preferred opening position. “I’ve always played as an opener, and I want a chance at that position. I haven’t been given a fair chance at my number like other guys have,” he said. “I’m from Pakistan and I also play domestic cricket here. I have the right to play for Pakistan as an opener at my number, where I’ve been performing well for the last three years.”

Despite scoring only 60 runs in his five T20I appearances, Farhan maintained that his confidence remains intact, attributing his underperformance to not being played in his usual position. “My confidence hasn’t shaken because I haven’t been given a chance at my number. If I get the chance to open and then fail to perform, my confidence might go down. Right now, I haven’t gotten the right opportunity that I’ve been waiting for,” he added.

Farhan also called for more matches for the Pakistan Shaheens and the under-19 team to build a strong bench strength for the national team. The Pakistan Shaheens will play two four-day matches against Bangladesh ‘A’, followed by a tri-series with the Northern Territory side and Bangladesh in Darwin. They will also participate in the nine-team Top End T20 Series. The 15-member red-ball Shaheens’ squad will depart for Darwin early Saturday morning from Karachi via Dubai.

PAKISTAN SHAHEENS SQUAD: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Haseebullah, Qasim Akram, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Huraira, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tayyab Tahir, Umar Amin, and Mohammad Ali.

PLAYER SUPPORT PERSONNEL: Jason Gillespie (head coach for red-ball matches), Abdul Rehman (head coach for white-ball matches), Mohammad Masroor (assistant coach-cum-manager), Mohammad Asad (physiotherapist), Imranullah (trainer), and Usman Hashmi (analyst).