SC ruling poses no threat to ruling alliance: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD - Reacting to the ruling of the top court regarding the reserved seats case, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday said that there was no threat to the government after the decision of apex court. The coalition government has a clear majority in the House with 209 members, he added.

Addressing a press conference, Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) didn’t recognise non-Muslims as its members, adding that legal action would be decided in consultation with political parties.

He questioned that what about the condition of Article 51 of the Constitution. The independent members of PTI were on the stance that the reserved seats should be given to the SIC, he said, adding that apparently Article 51 and 106 were re-written, he said.

The minister said that they were viewing the contents of the verdict. He said that there was law exists about the reserved seats and it should have been allocated to the SIC.

He clarified that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was not a party in this case and that independent members of PTI did not approach any forum after winning.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said according to the SIC’s manifesto, they should not be allocated minority seats. He added that PTI never claimed that their party should get reserved seats. Regarding the review appeal, Tarar said that a decision would be made after consulting of the federal cabinet and viewing the detailed judgment. He said the ruling has raised ambiguities and confusion, and legal experts will continue to give their opinions on it.

The minister assured that the government would not confuse this constitutional issue with politics, adding that the ruling alliance had a clear majority of 209 members in the National Assembly. The PTI got a relief which it never prayed, he added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information, Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should better confess its blunders, instead of maligning the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a matter related to the reserved seats in the Parliament.

Rejecting the PTI’s propaganda against the ECP, the minister said it was the PTI which failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with the law. Likewise, the party had not submitted declaration and party tickets to the concerned, he added.

He, in a news statement, said the PTI also failed to join any party which had presence in the Parliament.

“In this case, they did not request to be declared as MNA of the PTI,” he added.

After all these blunders, he said the PTI did not have the right to question the ECP’s credibility.

Ironically, it was portrayed that all in the country were guilty except the PTI, he added.