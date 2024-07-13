Saturday, July 13, 2024
SCCI for restoring FTR

Staff Reporter
July 13, 2024
Sialkot   -   President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that the government should take immediate steps to restore the Final Tax Regime (FTR) to provide relief to the exporters and importers. He held a meeting with the representatives of surgical, leather, Horzi, gloves, soccer ball, sports goods associations in the Chamber. On this occasion, Group Leader Sheikh Riaz, President Women’s Chamber Dr Maryam, ex-presidents Tahir Majeed Kapur, Imran Akbar, ex-chairman Sialkot Airport Khawaja Masood, Malik Ashraf, former Chairman Dry Port Khawar Anwar, vice presidents Wahib Jahangir, Aamir Majeed, Mian Khalil, Khurram Aslam, Deputy Secretary Chamber Umair Ahmed and others were also present who expressed their views and said that business activities should continue in the current situation.

