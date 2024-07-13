Sunday, July 14, 2024
Scholars stress peace, harmony among different sects

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The Wahdat-e-Ummat Conference was convened at Badshahi Masjid to ensure peace during Muharram-ul-Haram. All religious scholars emphasised promotion of peace, harmony among different sects and cooperation during Muharram to foster mutual understanding.

Speaking at the ceremony, CCPO Lahore highlighted the critical need for inter-sect harmony and unity. He stressed that bringing all religious leaders under one roof would promote unity and harmony among different sects. He expressed continuous coordination with religious scholars and assured stringent security arrangements for Muharram ul Haram to maintain law and order. He reiterated the commitment of Lahore Police to implement ongoing operational strategies effectively, ensuring communal harmony, unity and public safety.

 Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad stated that the purpose of the Unity of Ummah Conference is to promote religious harmony and love.

 The ceremony also included addresses by DIG Operations Faisal Kamran and other participants who appreciated Lahore Police’s efforts for the peaceful conduct of Muharram ul Haram.

The conference was attended by prominent religious figures including  leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Mufti Mubashir Ahmed Nazami, Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr. Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Central Leader of Shia Ulema Council Allama Kazim Raza Naqvi, President Sunni Ittehad Committee Allama Syed Ashiq Hussain Shah, Provincial Khateeb Auqaf Punjab Mufti Fazal Muhammad Rushdi and President Central Jamaat Ahl-e-Hadith Lahore Naeem Badshah among others.

