Senate chairman for effective governance amidst Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Friday highlighted the need for effective governance amidst Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges. He was addressing participants of the 35th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad, highlighting the critical need for effective governance amidst Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges.

Chairman Senate emphasized the role of a professional and dynamic bureaucracy in advancing national development goals. Drawing from his experience as Prime Minister and Senate Chairman, he underscored the transformative impact of dedicated public servants on sustainable national progress. He stressed the integration of global Sustainable Development Goals into Pakistan’s development agenda, emphasizing that good governance is essential for achieving these goals.

The Chairman also noted positive strides in governance, including enhanced parliamentary representation for women, citing these as crucial for a prosperous Pakistan. He urged course participants to leverage their training to drive inclusive development and adapt to evolving domestic, regional, and global dynamics. Acknowledging NIM’s role in professional training, the chairman commended the institute’s commitment to excellence. The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to course participants from diverse occupational backgrounds, according to a press release.