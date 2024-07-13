Steps to be taken to shift heavy traffic to Lyari Expressway, says Mayor Wahab

KARACHI - Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that measures will be taken to immediately shift heavy traffic to Lyari Expressway that would bring improvement in the traffic flow on city main roads. He said this while chairing a meeting at the Mayor’s office on Friday with the senior officials from National Highway Authority, Karachi Port Trust, and KMC. Municipal Commissioner KMC S.M Afzal Zaidi and other officers.

He said that the city’s roads cannot sustain continuous pressure from heavy traffic. In light of a positive third-party report, measures will be taken to immediately shift heavy traffic to Lyari Expressway, he added.

During the meeting, a detailed assessment was conducted regarding various aspects of utilizing Lyari Expressway effectively to improve traffic flow on Karachi’s key roads.

The Mayor Karachi emphasized the necessity of organizing traffic on Karachi’s important roads in an orderly manner due to increasing traffic challenges. He highlighted that the existing infrastructure must be optimally utilized to avoid traffic mismanagement in the city. He further mentioned that diverting heavy traffic to Lyari Expressway would enhance traffic flow in the city and reduce congestion on other roads. A third-party report will be compiled by Thursday in this regard, which will outline future action plans.

He suggested that the implementation of a dedicated system on Lyari Expressway during morning and evening hours could also be beneficial. Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed concerns over the adverse impact of heavy traffic on roads from Malir to Landhi due to traffic jams, affecting not only valuable time and fuel of citizens but also environmental concerns. He proposed that Lyari Expressway could potentially offer the best solution for managing heavy traffic in Karachi, given its status as a major port city where commercial vehicles, heavy trailers, and trucks operate year-round, particularly around port areas and highways leading in and out of Karachi.

Mayor’s surprise visit exposes civic neglect in Mirpurkhas

Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori of Mirpurkhas on Friday went undercover on a motorcycle to inspect various areas of the city, including Ayub Nagar, Nat Para, and Adam Town, following complaints from the public.

According to a spokesman of district administration, the mayor’s surprise visits to Imambargahs and union councils caught local officials off guard, sparking a stern warning from Ghori to address citizen grievances promptly or face legal action.

The mayor’s crackdown was witnessed by UC chairmen, municipal staff, and local residents, including Wali Mohammad Narijho, Rafiq Sehar, Aurangzeb Mughal, Hanif Memon, Khalilullah Khan, Faheem Memon, and Hasan Phanwer.