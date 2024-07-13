Strict security arrangements made in Muharram: SSP Larkana

LARKANA - On the instructions of SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso on Friday, the Larkana police have made the security arrangements very strict in the entire district ahead of Muharram. In this regard, Larkana police and law enforcement agencies jointly conducted a search and combing operation on the internal and external roads and conducted strict snap checking during which suspects and vehicles were checked along with hotels, passenger houses, bus stands, wagon stands and railway stations. They were checked by searching with the help of the search app. During the operation, details were sought from estate agents under the Temporary Residents Act. On the other hand, the Larkana police have made it mandatory for the guests coming from outside to register at the nearest police stations in connection with Muharram.