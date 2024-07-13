Sukkur top officers visit police lines, procession routes, Imam Bargah

SUKKUR - Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and Chairman, District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah on Friday visited Police Lines, Procession routes and main Imam Bargah Rohri to review arrangements for 9th & 10th of Muharram. During the visit DSP Headquarters, ASP city and other officers were also present. The Commissioner Sukkur directed all personnel to stay alert and vigilant during Muharram processions and gathering to maintain peace and security. According to the SSP Sukkur more than 700 police officers and personnel, 150 Rangers officials and 200 scouts will perform their duties. The control room has been set up in old Sukkur, Rangers headquarters and the best officers of the police department have also been posted on the tall buildings that come in the passage of the mourning procession, plain clothes undercover police officers in the form of a security guard in the processions will also perform duties, the SSP said.