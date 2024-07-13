Saturday, July 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sukkur top officers visit police lines, procession routes, Imam Bargah

APP
July 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR    -   Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and Chairman, District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah on Friday visited Police Lines, Procession routes and main Imam Bargah Rohri to review arrangements for 9th & 10th of Muharram. During the visit DSP Headquarters, ASP city and other officers were also present. The Commissioner Sukkur  directed all personnel to stay alert and vigilant during Muharram processions and gathering to maintain peace and security. According to the SSP Sukkur more than 700 police officers and personnel, 150 Rangers officials and 200 scouts will  perform their duties. The control room has been set up in old Sukkur, Rangers headquarters and the best officers of the police department have also been posted on the tall buildings that come in the passage of the mourning procession, plain clothes undercover police officers in the form of a security guard in the processions will also perform duties, the SSP said.

PTI was and will remain a political party, rules Supreme Court

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024