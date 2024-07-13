TDAP organises seminar in Okara

KARACHI - In order to capitalise the maize production and ensure capacity building of maize farmers, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan organised a seminar on “Prevention & Control of Khapra Beetle and Aflatoxin Issues in Maize Value Chain” at Okara the other day. More than 140 progressive and small farmers participated in it.

Athar Hussain Khokhar, Director General (AFD), TDAP emphasized that farmers need to take care of maize production during storage so we may capitalize on $421 million of maize exports in 2023-24. The seminar was attended by relevant resource persons from Trade Mission, Vietnam, Agri. Extension (Punjab), DPP and MMRI etc to explain int’l standards, local production, storage practices for maize.

Dr.Mubarak Ahmed, Agro Consultant, AFD, TDAP gave a detailed presentation on preventing and controlling the Khapra beetle and Aflatoxin issues in maize value chain. Then, Ms Faiza Shafqat, TIA, Vietnam apprised the participants of the dynamics of the Vietnamese market whereas Dr M Ishfaq from DPP explained the procedures and practices to avoid issues like Khapra beetle and Aflatoxin issues. From MMRI, the resource person shed light on maize cultivation and modern storage methods. In the end, progressive growers/farmers like Ch Maqsod Jutt, Main Tariq Pervaiz and Rao M Aslam etc appreciated initiative of TDAP and expressed hope that TDAP would continue to organise such events for awareness of farmers and growers community.