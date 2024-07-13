The Security Calculus

A country’s defense budget is a critical and fundamental component of its security calculus. As Pakistan continues to battle internal and external security threats, this cal­culus is not merely about an increase in numbers but also encapsulates the strategic resolve to maintain and enhance the country’s national se­curity posture in an increas­ingly charged and volatile environ­ment. With an increased allocation of 17.6 % of the country’s latest defense budget, it is imperative to contextualize this allocation with­in the spectrum of both the exist­ing and emerging traditional and non-traditional security threats.

Over the years, Pakistan’s threat spectrum has been composed of internal and external challeng­es, oscillating between high and low-intensity periods. The coun­try has navigated waves of instabil­ity, ranging from internal political unrest and insurgencies to exter­nal military threats from neighbor­ing countries like India. Through­out these fluctuations, Pakistan’s strategic reliance on its nuclear de­terrent historically has remained a cornerstone of its national secu­rity policy. This nuclear capability has served as a critical deterrent to maintain a strategic balance and prevent escalation in a region char­acterized by enduring rivalries and geopolitical tensions. However, the evolution in conflict dynamics and the new arms race in the region necessitate a substantial defense budget for a country like Pakistan that still battles fractions of terror­ist groups and external powers that exploit and threaten its stability.

Several factors can be attribut­ed to the recent augmentation in the defense budget of Pakistan. Al­though now in isolation, Pakistan continues its fight against insur­gency in Balochistan with the BLA and terrorism by TTP, and ISKP in its tribal belts. Pakistan has shift­ed from wide-scale military op­erations to intelligence-based op­erations in the past few years to minimize its internal threats and maximize the effectiveness of such operations. The internal threats have also projected themselves onto the China-Pakistan econom­ic corridor. The project’s long-term sustainability is directly linked to a secure environment, and protect­ing its installations and personnel remains a concern for Pakistan and China. Balochistan is a vital conduit for CPEC and holds significant stra­tegic importance as a province due to its borders with Afghanistan and Iran, rendering it a crucial frontier in Pakistan’s defense strategy, as it is where the country’s geopolitical and economic interests converge. Although Pakistan has secured its border with Afghanistan by estab­lishing miles-long fence and secu­rity posts, the repeated occurrenc­es of border skirmishes, smuggling activities, and the facilitated move­ment of terrorists from the Afghan territory continue to imperil Paki­stan’s national security.

Another unneglectable factor of threat for Pakistan remains at its eastern border by nuclear-armed India. Since the abrogation of Ar­ticle 370 in August of 2019 in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the move has precipitated escalation in tensions and ceasefire violations over the Line of Control between Pakistan and India, intensified mil­itary and political hostilities, and a substantial military build-up by In­dia. Under Modi’s belligerent rhet­oric, the situation at the Line of Control is hostile once again, com­pelling Pakistan to adopt recipro­cal measures. India’s threat has not been limited to direct military con­frontation with Pakistan. With a de­fense spending seven times higher than Pakistan, India has been in­volved in financing terror and sep­aratist groups inside Pakistan for years while also heightening and encouraging recent protests in Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well. In the Southwest, Pakistan was forced to reconsider its security approach with Iran after it had launched a se­ries of missile strikes, claiming to target militants. Pakistan later re­sponded with precision strikes on designated targets along the border of Iran. Both countries were swift to defuse the tensions through diplo­matic channels but this changed the security dynamics with Iran. Strate­gically pivotal for Pakistan’s mari­time security is the Arabian Sea to its south, a robust naval capability is integral to safeguarding sea lines of communication.

Inarguably for a country that is wedged between tense neighbors and is subjected to the competing interests of the US and China, main­taining its national sovereignty re­mains crucial. For Pakistan, the sig­nificant hike in its defense budget is essential for military modern­ization and technological innova­tion, enabling the development and acquisition of advanced weapon­ry, surveillance systems, and other defense capabilities. Such advance­ments are critical in countering tra­ditional military threats but also non-traditional security threats. In­vesting in cutting-edge technology ensures that Pakistan’s armed forc­es remain agile and effective, capa­ble of swiftly responding to threats. A technologically advanced military is a significant deterrent, reinforc­ing Pakistan’s defense posture and discouraging potential adversar­ies from engaging in hostile actions but also leading to quicker de-es­calation in case of conflict. Militar­ily research and development also requires continued fund allocation which is driven by the overall will­ingness of the defense spending.

Pakistan maintains one of the largest standing forces in the re­gion, necessitating a substantial budget to support the welfare and operational readiness of its military personnel in both war and peace. Adequate finance is essential for providing training, healthcare, and improved living conditions, crucial for maintaining a motivated and capable fighting force. In addition, this budget also underpins Paki­stan’s commitment to global secu­rity through its contributions to UN peacekeeping missions.

In a world, that is, increasingly be­coming more securitized, Pakistan’s security calculus requires a precar­ious balancing act in years to come. The said increase in the defense budget emphasizes a carefully con­sidered strategy, aimed at address­ing the country’s evolving threat spectrum. By bolstering its defense capabilities, Pakistan seeks to strike a delicate equilibrium between mit­igating existing threats and main­taining its security posture, thereby, ensuring its territorial integrity and national interests in the region.

Aisha Saeed

The writer is an independent media and foreign policy analyst.