Three killed, seven injured in gunfight

KANDHKOT - At least three people were killed and seven others injured in armed clash between two rival groups here on Friday, police said. According to details, two rival groups belonging to Jaffari and Nandwani communities which were in old dispute traded fire near Tangwani area of Kandhkot. As a result of fire exchange, three people were killed and seven others sustained bullet wounds. The deceased were included Taj Muhammad Jaffari, Anwar Jaffari and Mehran alias Khando Nandwani. Heavy contingent of police reached the scene and brought the situation under control. The bodies and injured were shifted to Tangwani hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police registered a case into the incident and started investigations.

Sindh govt pumps in funds to revamp healthcare

Provincial government has invested heavily in improving facilities and providing free treatment to the poor, according to Member Provincial Assembly Khair-u-Nissa Mughal. Speaking at a meeting convened to tackle the health sector’s problems in Mirpurkhas on Friday, Mughal stressed the need for a collective effort to address the challenges. The meeting, attended by Deputy Commissioner Dr Rashid Masood Khan and other officials, revealed that the district has 112 health facilities, including 102 under the supervision of PPHI, but faces shortages in staff, doctors, and equipment. The District Headquarters Hospital, with 300 beds, is struggling with sanitation issues due to a shortage of sweepers, while the establishment of a medical college is seen as a long-term solution.