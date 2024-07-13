Saturday, July 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three retailers arrested for illegal deductions at BISP facility centre in Muzaffargarh

Our Staff Reporter
July 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH   -   Muzaffargarh Police on Friday arrested three retailers for making illegal deductions and registered cases against them in Khairpur police station. According to a police spokesperson, on the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Hasnain Haider, the Station House Officer (SHO) and his team conducted a special task at the BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme) facility centre established in the Government High School Khairpur.  During the inspection, the police found that the retailers were making illegal deductions and were operating without proper identification tokens. The three retailers identified as Ismail, Muhammad Majid and Muhammad Hashim were arrested and taken into custody.  Cases have been registered against them and they have been sent to the police station’s lockup. The police have warned that apart from the Zawa Government High School Khairpur Sadat Centre, if anyone is found withdrawing money at someone’s house or camp using a device, the public should immediately report it to the police.  The police have assured that they will take immediate action and register cases against such retailers. The police have also assured that the identity of the informants will be kept confidential.  The authorities have urged the citizens to cooperate with the local police in curbing this illegal practice.

PTI was and will remain a political party, rules Supreme Court

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024