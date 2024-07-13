Three retailers arrested for illegal deductions at BISP facility centre in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh Police on Friday arrested three retailers for making illegal deductions and registered cases against them in Khairpur police station. According to a police spokesperson, on the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Hasnain Haider, the Station House Officer (SHO) and his team conducted a special task at the BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme) facility centre established in the Government High School Khairpur. During the inspection, the police found that the retailers were making illegal deductions and were operating without proper identification tokens. The three retailers identified as Ismail, Muhammad Majid and Muhammad Hashim were arrested and taken into custody. Cases have been registered against them and they have been sent to the police station’s lockup. The police have warned that apart from the Zawa Government High School Khairpur Sadat Centre, if anyone is found withdrawing money at someone’s house or camp using a device, the public should immediately report it to the police. The police have assured that they will take immediate action and register cases against such retailers. The police have also assured that the identity of the informants will be kept confidential. The authorities have urged the citizens to cooperate with the local police in curbing this illegal practice.