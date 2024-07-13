Top court verdict a victory of democracy: PTI

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has highly appreciated what it called the historic and landmark decision by a full bench of the Supreme Court, declaring the party eligible for a share of reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies.

It said the verdict would help establish public trust in the country’s judiciary and its justice system, because it was a major victory for truth and justice.

The leadership also demanded immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and four members of the ECP for “brazenly violating the constitution”.

Addressing a press conference along with party leadership, PTI Central Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, Leader of the opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz, Barrister Salman Akram along others, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan congratulated the PTI workers, women, minorities and the entire nation for this historic victory. He said that ECP’s all decisions were based on malafide intent and dishonesty, as it deliberately wrongly interpreted the SC’s verdict to out PTI from the electoral race altogether.

Gohar stated that the SC declared PTI as an eligible political party for seats reserved for women and minorities, which was the victory of Pakistan, democracy and the country’s judicial system as well as the vision of Imran Khan. He made it clear that PTI was a team and it would continue its legal and political struggle as a united and solid team to surmount all the prevailing challenges to make Pakistan a truly independent and a welfare state as per the vision of “unlawfully” incarcerated leader Imran Khan. However, Gohar insisted that in the wake of the apex court’s landmark decision, the ECP chief and its four members have no legal and moral right to remain in office adding they should immediately relinquish their positions. He demanded that the electoral watchdog should instantly issue the party’s certificate and allocate all the reserved seats as per the SC given guidelines without any further delay.

Speaking on the occasion, Omar Ayub termed the historic verdict as the victory of truth and justice and hailed his legal team, women and minorities for their tireless and ceaseless efforts to get the justice done in the face of all adversarial circumstances.

PTI Secretary General vowed that Imran Khan would soon take the rein of the country because only he, as a prime minister, could pull the country out of the current myriad problems. “We demand criminal proceedings under Article 6 of the Constitution against all those responsible for disenfranchising millions of voters and supporters of Pakistan’s largest political party,” he added.

Leader of the opposition in National Assembly also demanded that the biased and prejudiced CEC and four members of the electoral body should resign forthwith because they were the main orchestrators of the scheme to deprive PTI of electoral symbol and out of the electoral arena by wrongly interpreting the SC’s decision. He categorically stated that the nation would not accept rigged polls come what may and their efforts would continue till reclaiming the public stolen mandate.

On the occasion, Shibli said that the apex court’s historic judgment would be written in golden words in the history but they must salute to the courage, forbearance, patience and steadfastness to the leader of the nation, known as “Prisoner 804” who had been enduring all hardship for the sake of his country and nation with great dedication and perseverance. He stated that the decision rekindled hope that all the remaining false, politically-motivated and fictitious cases would also fall like a house of cards in presence of such brave, courageous and fearless judges.

He made it clear that the key of resolving all problems of the country was in the hand of unlawfully incarcerated leader; hence all his bogus and fake cases should be abolished instantly and he along with all political prisoners should be released immediately.

Speaking on the occasion, Salman Akram Raja stated that the historic ruling by the apex court dashed all hopes of fascist forces and erect a wall to foil their mischievous objectives. He vowed that they would continue their just battle on roads, courts and parliament to expose the mega February 8 polls robbery and it would continue until fixing the historic wrong.

The Barrister stressed that it was high time to build further pressure to foil government’s plan not to get undue favour from election tribunals by appointing judges of their choice.

Kanwal Shauzab, PTI Women Wing President said that PTI would emerge as a majority political party in the parliament after the SC’s judgment.

She pointed out that the ECP was no more a constitutional body as it was working as a party and a PDM B-team; hence there was need of overhauling of this institution because public has no more trust in it.