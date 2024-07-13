Tourist bus from Gujrat crashes near Daman-e-Koh, passengers hospitalized

ISLAMABAD - A traffic accident involving a tourist bus occurred near Daman-e-Koh in Islamabad, resulting in multiple injuries on Friday. According to Islamabad police sources, the tourists had come from Gujrat.

The Islamabad police sources said the accident happened when the brakes of the bus failed while ascending the hill — Daman-e-Koh.

The police sources said miraculously, the bus avoided falling into the ravine, which saved the lives of the tourists.

The police said the injured have been shifted to the Polyclinic Hospital, and the condition of two of the injured passengers is reported to be critical.