Two outlaws who martyred three cops killed in RYK 'encounter'

Two suspected robbers who had martyred three policemen were killed in an exchange of fire with police.

Police were informed that two robbers were hiding in an area and planning to plunder citizens.

The law enforcers raided their hideout. To see the police, the alleged robbers opened fire. Police retaliated in a befitting manner.

As a result of this gun battle, the robbers were killed. They were identified as Mansoor and Sajid. The outlaws were complicit in the martyrdom of three policemen in Sheedani police jurisdiction.

Police claimed the outlaws were history-sheeters and involved in dozens of heinous crimes of robbery and kidnapping for ransom.

Arms and valuables were seized from them. Bodies were sent to hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is under way.

