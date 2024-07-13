Two TTP terrorists arrested from Janjal Goth

KARACHI - In a major operation by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Karachi’s Janjal Goth, two terrorists from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Hafiz Gul Bahadur group were arrested. According to media reports, DIG CTD Asif Ijaz Sheikh said the arrested suspects were in contact with TTP leadership in Afghanistan through a social media network. He said the arrested terrorists were involved in collecting funds for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The suspects, Abdul Zar and Yaqub Mehsud, hail from Waziristan and had recently returned to Karachi to resume their funding operations. The CTD’s Anti-Terrorism Financing Unit apprehended the suspects, and the funds they had collected were also recovered.