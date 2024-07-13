Verdict in unlawful marriage case likely today

Islamabad - Appeal in unlawful marriage case is likely to be decided today in the light of directions by Islamabad High Court. IHC judge Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb had given 30 days to District Courts Islamabad’s Additional and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka to conclude the main appeal and 10 days to decide appeals of suspension of sentence of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were convicted for seven years imprisonment and Rs 0.5 million fine by Civil Judge Qudratullah in a jail trial in a series of convictions including cipher case and Toshakhana NAB reference. Lead counsel of Kahwar Maneka continued his arguments Friday at District Courts Islamabad. He asked the judge that complainants’ lawyers took 28 days so he must also be given 10 to 12 days but Judge Majoka told him that he was following directions by IHC and had to conclude trial by July 13th.

Counsel of Khawar Maneka argued before the court that if Imran Khan apologise to Khawar Maneka and to the nation, he might be pardoned. He said they had accused them of filing application with delay but there were cases regarding inheritance which were filed sometimes after 50 years or 100 years. Judge Majoka remarked that it had been admitted by both parties during the trial they were following Hanafi school of thought and acceding to Hanafi school of thought if triple talaq had been given right of Ruju (reconciliation) was automatically revoked. The judge asked Maneka’s counsel to satisfy the court on this point which they said will be argued tomorrow. Judge Majoka ordered Maneka’s counsel to conclude arguments on Saturday from 08:30 am till 10:00 am and then he would dictate the judgment.