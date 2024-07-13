Wasa claims record-breaking rain after downpour submerges parts of Lahore

Lahore - Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Lahore, Muhammad Ghafran said on Friday that Lahore has experienced record-breaking rainfall this year, surpassing the 30-year mark. Speaking to a private news channel, he said that WASA staff had been actively engaged in drainage operations across the city.

“The highest rainfall in Lahore so far was recorded in the Tajpura area with 175 mm,” he said and added, other areas with significant rainfall include 101 mm at Lakshmi Chowk, 99 mm in Mughalpura, and 98 mm in Gulshan Ravi. Paniwala Talab saw 71 mm, Cordoba Chowk saw 70 mm, and the airport area received 59 mm of rain. Further, he told Chowk Nakhda recorded 88 mm, Iqbal Town 75 mm, Cordoba Chowk again 70 mm, and Samanabad 65 mm. Upper Mall reported 51 mm, Samanabad 49 mm, Gulberg 41 mm, Nishtar Town 40 mm, Jail Road 38 mm and Farrukhabad 35 mm.

This year, Tajpura has recorded a total of 315 mm of rain, compared to last year’s highest of 291 mm recorded at Lakshmi Chowk. Despite the city’s preparedness, citizens have faced significant challenges due to the accumulation of rainwater in various areas, including Shah Jamal, Lakshmi Chowk, and Davis Road, he added.

He assured that WASA staff, along with other provincial administration officials, were actively working in the field and were prepared to handle any unpleasant situations arising from the heavy rainfall. “We are continuously monitoring the drainage operation to ensure that the impact on residents is minimized,” he stated.