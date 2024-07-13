WWF-Pakistan mulls over climate change integration into policies, actions with stakeholders

ISLAMABAD - The Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF-Pakistan) on Friday organised a workshop on Integration of Climate Change into Policies and Actions at the Pakistan Academy of Sciences with the aim to present the draft Chapter, and take stakeholder inputs regarding integrating of climate change concerns in policymaking and development planning.

In his welcome note, Ex-Director General Environment & Climate Change, Ministry of Climate Change, Irfan Tariq shared a comprehensive overview of the critical need of documents like the current National Communication that is being prepared, he further noted that timely submission of these communications is essential for effectively tracking progress, assessing the impact of climate policies, and fulfilling international obligations under agreements such as UNFCCC and Paris Agreement, a news release said. Head of Climate and Energy Program, WWF-Pakistan, Nazifa Butt briefed the participants on the preparation underway for the TNC and shared key highlights of the draft chapter indicating climate-sensitive sectors and the need for targeted policies and actionable plans.

The scheduled interactive working group sessions with experts and participants culminated in the formulation of strategic pathways on policy development, implementation and monitoring that is cognizant of climate change issues and related needs.

In his closing remarks Muhammad Arif Goheer a prominent climate change expert and Director Global Climate-Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC), Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination highlighted that robust national climate change communications are essential for aligning national efforts with global climate goals.

He stressed that transparency in these communications is vital for building trust and accountability among all stakeholders, including the international community, government bodies, and the public.

“Transparency in climate change communications allows us to track progress accurately, identify gaps, and implement corrective measures in a timely manner,” he said.

Goheer also underscored the importance of policy coherence in driving effective climate actions. He pointed out that aligning policies across different sectors can significantly enhance the impact of climate mitigation and adaptation strategies. He congratulated the organisers for conducting the workshop successfully and involving key stakeholders.

The one-day event was attended by members from relevant government bodies, non-governmental and community-based organisations (NGOs and CBOs respectively), academia, and think-tanks.