13 die in two road mishaps in Mirpur, Sheikhupura

MIRPUR/SHEIKHUPURA - At least 13 people were killed and dozens other sustained injuries in two road mishaps in Mirpur district of Azad Kashmir and Sheikhupura districts in the wee hours of Monday, police and rescue of­ficials said. At least nine people were killed and 18 others injured when a coaster fell into a ravine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the early hours of Monday.

The vehicle, bearing registration number, IOT-1493, was returning from Nairiyan, a remote vil­lage in AJK’s Sudhnoti district where the victims had gone to attend Urs celebrations, to Gujranwala. As the vehicle arrived near Jarai village, at the bor­der of Kotli and Mirpur at around 1am, it fell into a ravine due to the “negligence of the driver who was unfamiliar with the area”, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kotli Riaz Mughal told media.

“The skid marks on the road suggest the speeding vehicle spun out of the driver’s con­trol before plunging into the ravine,” he said, adding that there were between 28 to 30 peo­ple on board the coaster. The senior police offi­cer said that the local police station was alerted about the incident, following which police and Rescue 1122 personnel from both Kotli and Mir­pur rushed to the scene.

The SSP said that the driver was believed to have fled the scene, adding that he had been booked under sections 320 and 337-G of the Pa­kistan Penal Code. SSP Mughal said that the de­ceased and the injured, some of whom were critically wounded, had been shifted to the Divi­sional Headquarters Hospital, Mirpur. In anoth­er incident, four people were killed and dozens others injured in a bus accident near Ferozewa­la-Faizpur interchange on Motorday on Monday. The bus was going to Sialkot from Multan when it met the accident due to overspeeding at Faiz­pur interchange on Motorway-3.

The Rescue 1122 personnel rushed the 35 in­jured to Mayo Hospital in Lahore. Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi expressed sor­row and grief over the loss of lives in the Faizpur bus accident. The chief minister expressed condo­lences to the families of the victims while direct­ing the hospital authorities to provide best pos­sible treatment to the injured. Seeking a report into the tragedy, Mohsin Naqvi ordered action in accordance with law against the bus driver for showing negligence.