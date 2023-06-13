2023-24 will prove to be year of increasing revenue for Pakistan: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the resolve that the next fiscal year will prove to be a year of increasing the revenue of Pakistan and the income of the countrymen.

In a statement issued in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said that budget 2023-24 is a landmark budget for youth development, and surge in business and employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister said it is also a budget of the industry, agriculture, Information Technology, rapid growth in energy sector and economic stability. He said we have to eradicate disappointments, restore confidence and development and prosperity of the country and the nation.

Shehbaz Sharif said youth are the future of the country and shaping their future is always his top priority. He said 100,000 laptops and small and subsidized loans are being given to the youth. He said tax exemption has also been given in IT business to encourage youth. He said we are also making the youth partner in agricultural development.

He said allocation of more than 2000 billion rupees for the Kissan Package will accelerate the journey of development of agriculture sector and the uplift of farmers' plight.

The Prime Minister said the measures taken by the government will ensure food security as well. He said provision of agriculture loans to farmers, and business loans to youth will make Pakistan a prosperous country.