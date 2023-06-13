Tuesday, June 13, 2023
24 ticketless passengers fined

Staff Reporter
June 13, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -   Pakistan Railways (PR) caught 24 ticket­less passengers and imposed a fine of Rs 27,760 on them for trav­elling in Lahore bound Musa Pak Express here. Divisional Commercial Officer(DCO), Adnan Marwat checked and caught 16 ticketsless passengers travelling in 115 up Musa Pak Ex­press. A fine of Rs 27,760 was imposed to them by the DCO. He also lis­tened to the complaints of the passengers and got them resolved on the spot, He also inspected cleanliness in dinning car, said a news release issued here on Monday.

