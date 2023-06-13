41 terror attacks claim 141 lives of cops in KP in 2023

Peshawar - During the first five months and 12 days of the year 2023, as many as 141 police personnel embraced martyrdom in 41 terror attacks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a police report issued here on Monday, the terror attacks included target killing. During the period, 222 police officials also got injured in the attacks.

In January, 116 police personnel were martyred, 189 were injured, the report said adding that in February, two officers were martyred and five injured; in March seven martyred, 18 injured, in April, eight policemen martyred, five injured, in May five martyred, four injured, while in June three were martyred and one injured.