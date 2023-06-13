86 ASIs promoted as sub-inspector

SARGODHA - Eighty-six assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) were promoted as the sub-inspectors (SIs) at a meeting of the Pro­motion Board, here on Monday. The meeting was presided over by Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui at RPO office, in which district police officers (DPOs) of four districts participated. Names of more than 1,200 police ASIs were considered in the promotion board meeting, and selected ASIs were promoted as per the criteria and the rules. The RPO Sargodha said accord­ing to the vision of In­spector General of Po­lice Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the manner in which the longest and most complex problem of Punjab Police had been solved was un­precedented in history. Now the number of in­vestigating officers at the police stations had been increased signifi­cantly, which would directly benefit people and also speed up and improve the investi­gation into cases by removing the biggest hurdle, he said. He con­gratulated all the pro­moted sub-inspectors.