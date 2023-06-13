Administrator lauds Sindh players’ performance in National Games  

LAHORE - Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said Monday that the performance of players from Sindh in the 34th National Games held in Quetta is excellent. The next National Games hosted by Sindh will be held in good style, which will promote sports activities in the province and improve the quality of sports. He said this while addressing the civic reception given at the KMC Sports Complex for the athletes of Sindh who won medals in the National Games held in Quetta.

Certificates of appreciation were also distributed to the successful athletes. Secretary of Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput, Wasim Hashmi of Pakistan Olympic Association, Senior Director of Culture and Sports Saif Abbas Husni, Senior Director Information and Printing and Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that National Games is a big sports event in Pakistan, all the teams prepare for these games throughout the year and their best players are brought to the field. Hard work always pays off. This time, Sindh athletes won a total of 43 medals, including four gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals, showing excellent performance in the National Games, which is a proud achievement and it is hoped that Sindh athletes will continue to win national level competitions in the future.