Annual budget of 3 KP public varsities approved

Peshawar - Separate Senate meetings were convened at the Governor House in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to review and approve the annual budgets of four public sector universities. The Caretaker Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Justice (R) Irshad Qaisar, chaired the meetings, which were held for Bacha Khan University Charsadda, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Women University Mardan, and Islamia College Chartered University Peshawar. The primary agenda was to assess the budgets for the financial year 2023- 24 and discuss the current budgetary situation.

During the meetings, the vice-chancellors of the universities presented detailed information regarding their respective budgets. Unfortunately, the budget for Bacha Khan University Charsadda could not be approved due to technical reasons and a deficit. However, the annual budgets for the other three universities received formal approval.

In addition to the budgetary discussions, the Senate members shared various suggestions aimed at increasing the universities’ financial resources, controlling expenses, and enhancing their overall resource management.

The meetings saw the participation of key individuals, including Dr Bashir Ahmad, the vice-chancellor of Bacha Khan University; Dr Zahur-ul Haq, the vice-chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan; Dr Ghazala Yasmin, the vice-chancellor of Women University Mardan; Dr Gul Majid Khan, the vice-chancellor of Islamia College Chartered University Peshawar; Mazhar Irshad, Principal Secretary to the Governor; representatives from the Higher Education Department, Finance Department, Department of Establishment, and Higher Education Commission (HEC).