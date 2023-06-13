Avian influenza in Pakistan  

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is a serious viral infection that affects not only birds but also humans and other animals. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), H5N1 was first discovered in humans in 1997.

The symptoms include but are not limited to headache, muscle aches, diarrhoea, respiratory difficulties, fever (over 100.4 for 33 centigrade), malaise, runny nose, cough, and sore throat. If you feel these symptoms, do visit a doctor immediately since they progressively worsen over time.

Apart from humans, birds are also targeted; however, no real attention is being paid to them. Some cases were recently reported in KPK and Islamabad, with the number increasing rapidly both in humans and animals alike.

The symptoms in birds include: swollen heads, a blue coloration of the comb and wattles, lack of appetite, distress, diarrhoea, dullness, respiratory distress, and a significant drop in egg production.

The health department should look into this problem and come up with a solution to protect both humans and animals from the virus. It is a request to the government to provide treatment facilities and come-up with initiatives to control the spread of the disease.

SADIA IQBAL,

Hirronk.