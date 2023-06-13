Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Babusar Pass opens for tourists for limited hours
Agencies
June 13, 2023
SWAT   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism de­partment in a travel advisory issued said Babusar-Naran Road is opened for all tourists from Monday be­tween 9 am to 5 pm. However, the authorities have placed a ban on night travel from Jhalkid and Zero Point. Furthermore, tourists can ap­proach Tourist Facilitation Hub Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa 24/7 via helpline 1422. Earlier, the deputy commis­sioner of Masnsehra issued a travel adversary and asked tourists and locals to avoid traveling to Babusar Pass amid bad weather condition and risk of avalanche. He said road is being cleaned and after it will be re­stored for all kinds of traffic. “In the current weather conditions, there is a risk of avalanches and landslides,” Mansehra DC said. Babusar Road was closed for traffic due to snow­fall in October last year. He said Kaghan highway will be opened for light traffic till Babusar top.

Agencies

