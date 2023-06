QUETTA - Balochistan government on Monday established two new boards of intermediate and secondary education in or­der to facilitate the students of far-flung areas who were compelled to visit the pro­vincial capital for their minor issues. A notification issued here said that with the ap­proval of CM Balochistan, two new boards of Interme­diate and Secondary Educa­tion each for Mekran and Loralai divisions are estab­lished with immediate effect.