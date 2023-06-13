British HC, Swindon Town FC collaborate to offer scholarships for Pakistani footballers, coaches

LAHORE-A remarkable opportunity awaits current and former men and women football players, as well as coaches, as the British High Commission, in partnership with Swindon Town Football Club, introduces scholarships for Pakistani talent.

The initiative was launched at a prestigious event hosted by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) here at a local hotel, featuring esteemed guests such as PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik, Head of Internal Communications at the British High Commission Mr. Shehryar Mirza, Head of Lahore Office Clara Strandhoj, and Chevening Alumni Engagement Officer Reema Salman.

Swindon Town Football Club’s Chevening Scholarship offers fully-funded Master’s degree programs in the UK for selected Pakistani players, coaches, and professionals. This exciting opportunity provides a range of benefits, including fully-funded tuition fees, access to world-class education, exclusive networking prospects, and an immersive experience of the UK’s diverse culture.

Expressing gratitude, Haroon Malik stated, “We extend our appreciation to the British High Commission for introducing the Swindon Town Football Club’s Chevening Scholarship for our players. This initiative is a significant step towards advancing football on an academic level. Education should be mandatory for all players, and this scholarship not only benefits our current stars but also allows former players, professionals, and coaches to utilize this platform for their growth.”

Highlighting the importance of combining education with sports, Chevening Alumni Engagement Officer Ms. Reema underscored the positive impact of the Swindon Town Football Club’s incentive for Pakistan. “This collaboration aims to strengthen the bond between the British High Commission and the Pakistan Football Federation through the intersection of sports and education. Our objective is to forge stronger ties between the two countries by leveraging the power of sports and education,” said Ms. Reema.