CM for provision of clean water, essential facilities to rural population

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to discuss the recommendations for the successful implementation of the “Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge” programme. The primary objective of this plan is to establish a comprehensive cleanliness system at the ward level within the union councils. According to the proposed plan, dedicated sanita­tion workers will be assigned to improve the cleanli­ness standards at the village level. They will utilize rickshaws, tractors, and tractor trolleys to effectively remove solid waste from the villages and dispose of it outside their premises. Additionally, a chowkidari system will be introduced, ensuring the presence of a vigilant chowkidar in each ward of the union council. During the meeting, the chief minister emphasized the importance of implementing a sustainable clean­liness system in villages, drawing inspiration from successful models in urban areas. He stressed the need to prioritize measures that guarantee the pro­vision of clean water and other essential facilities to the rural population. Provincial Minister Information Amir Mir, SMBR, secretary finance, secretary local government, and others attended the meeting.

CM HOLDS MEETING ABOUT VILLAGE BEAUTIFICATION PLAN

Meanwhile, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi has expressed dissatisfaction with the non-functioning water filtration plants in Multan and Faisalabad. He has directed the Commissioners of Multan and Faisalabad to ensure the prompt func­tionality of the water filtration plants and instructed them to make them operational with the cooperation of the philanthropists.