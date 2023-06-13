Colonial and Postcolonial Odyssey of Lahore

Dr Shahid Imtiaz, a daring and vision­ary poet, writer, and professor of Eng­lish has published a book on Lahore, his hometown. A Book worth your at­tention, Amorphous Lahore: Colonial and Postcolonial, A Journey through History and Fiction, in this scholarly work, Dr Imtiaz examines the history of Lahore, its folklore, mythology, and English-language fiction, using a mul­tidisciplinary lens. For a writer look­ing for inspiration, the city serves as an epiphany. The city’s very bones are in­fused with history and culture. Dr Im­tiaz comes to adore the city for all of its arts, music, civilization, traditions, and history. The book starts in the present and moves through time to the city’s mythical beginnings, when it was said to have been founded by Ram’s son Lav. The author creates a vivid image of the city’s past using the present-day inhab­itants, neighbourhoods, monuments, parks, and institutions of the city. This book is an odyssey of ingrained diver­sity and the thriving energy of Lahore.

Dr Imtiaz as an intellectual and emotional steward of history, art, and culture reinvents Lahore and its sig­nificant impact on the political trajec­tory of the subcontinent throughout its history, from its founding under Mahmud Ghaznavi to the Mughal cen­turies, during which several succes­sion intrigues played out on its soil, to its recasting as the capital of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Khalsa Empire, the role it played in maintaining the British Raj, to acting as an incubator of revolutionar­ies and people’s movements. This book holds lasting value. The amount of in­formation civilization has produced determines how and when it becomes a civilized society. Through this fruit­ful endeavour, its people’s knowledge base is improved. According to Dr Im­tiaz, Lahore has been the birth place of civilization and culture since antiquity. It has long been a meeting place for di­verse groups and peoples, and these in­teractions have enriched the city’s cul­ture, social, literary, and religious life.

Its architecture, folklore, and litera­ture all represent the many and varied facets of its culture and civilization. La­hore has long served as a catalyst for mystics, singers, and poets to express their views and ideas. In the course of its history, it has served as the capital of a number of dynasties, the center of the political and cultural world, and the administrative hub. Its cultural richness has always been present, es­tablishing it as a city of eternal civili­zation. Apart from Lahore’s history, Dr Imtiaz accords the saga of modern city life, where Lahore has claimed interna­tional-level status in Pakistan since its inception. The author highlights that leadership and the inhabitants of the city have evolved with time. Today’s Lahore can be compared with any modern city in the developed world. It has claimed the status of the heart of Pakistan because of the expanding business, socio-cultural activities, and educational activities. Over time the thinking, lifestyle, and approach of the people towards life have evolved main­ly because of the interconnectivity and interexchange of the people of Lahore with the people of the diaspora world.

As the title of the book suggests the word “Amorphous Lahore”, in science, the word “amorphous” is widely used however, in general, the term “amor­phous” refers to something that lacks any discernible shape, structure, or boundaries as well as any actual or ap­parent crystalline form. Dr Imtiaz has discovered that Lahore has always been an amorphous city by nature. His focus is unquestionably on the investigation of the numerous and varied social, po­litical, cultural, and religious influences that contributed to the fluid nature of Lahore. Dr Imtiaz has written exten­sively about the concept of amorphous. The intellectually incisive and insight­ful first two chapters focus on examin­ing the process of historical, social, and intellectual continuity in the life of La­hore, which was built, destroyed, and then rebuilt. Dr Imtiaz refers to that process as amorphous rather than cy­clical, which shows great insight on his behalf. As he notes in the opening chap­ter, Sara Sulehri coined the concept in her South West Review piece titled “Amorphous India: Questions of Geog­raphy,” which focused on the writings of E.M. Forster and VS Naipaul. Dr Im­tiaz considered using that theory in La­hore. The author illuminates ideas like hybridity and fertility under the more general topic of “amorphous” and, by creating a synthesis, propels the intel­lectual trajectory emerging from the discursive conflation in a brand-new paradigmatic direction. He converses with theorists like Homi Bhabha, Rob­ert Young, Raffle F Ramos, and JC Prich­ard on these ideas. His analysis gains depth as a result of this engagement. In his study of Lahore, a city with a culture and social ethos made up of numerous sub-cultural threads that were occa­sionally extremely conflicting, he also focuses on mimicry and ambivalence.

SAIRA RAUF AND SUMAIRA RAUF

The authors are Lecturers in English at Riphah International University, La­hore, Pakistan.