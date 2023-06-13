Colonial and Postcolonial Odyssey of Lahore

Dr Shahid Imtiaz, a daring and visionary poet, writer, and professor of English has published a book on Lahore, his hometown. A Book worth your attention, Amorphous Lahore: Colonial and Postcolonial, A Journey through History and Fiction, in this scholarly work, Dr Imtiaz examines the history of Lahore, its folklore, mythology, and English-language fiction, using a multidisciplinary lens. For a writer looking for inspiration, the city serves as an epiphany. The city’s very bones are infused with history and culture. Dr Imtiaz comes to adore the city for all of its arts, music, civilization, traditions, and history. The book starts in the present and moves through time to the city’s mythical beginnings, when it was said to have been founded by Ram’s son Lav. The author creates a vivid image of the city’s past using the present-day inhabitants, neighbourhoods, monuments, parks, and institutions of the city. This book is an odyssey of ingrained diversity and the thriving energy of Lahore.
Dr Imtiaz as an intellectual and emotional steward of history, art, and culture reinvents Lahore and its significant impact on the political trajectory of the subcontinent throughout its history, from its founding under Mahmud Ghaznavi to the Mughal centuries, during which several succession intrigues played out on its soil, to its recasting as the capital of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Khalsa Empire, the role it played in maintaining the British Raj, to acting as an incubator of revolutionaries and people’s movements. This book holds lasting value. The amount of information civilization has produced determines how and when it becomes a civilized society. Through this fruitful endeavour, its people’s knowledge base is improved. According to Dr Imtiaz, Lahore has been the birth place of civilization and culture since antiquity. It has long been a meeting place for diverse groups and peoples, and these interactions have enriched the city’s culture, social, literary, and religious life.
Its architecture, folklore, and literature all represent the many and varied facets of its culture and civilization. Lahore has long served as a catalyst for mystics, singers, and poets to express their views and ideas. In the course of its history, it has served as the capital of a number of dynasties, the center of the political and cultural world, and the administrative hub. Its cultural richness has always been present, establishing it as a city of eternal civilization. Apart from Lahore’s history, Dr Imtiaz accords the saga of modern city life, where Lahore has claimed international-level status in Pakistan since its inception. The author highlights that leadership and the inhabitants of the city have evolved with time. Today’s Lahore can be compared with any modern city in the developed world. It has claimed the status of the heart of Pakistan because of the expanding business, socio-cultural activities, and educational activities. Over time the thinking, lifestyle, and approach of the people towards life have evolved mainly because of the interconnectivity and interexchange of the people of Lahore with the people of the diaspora world.
As the title of the book suggests the word “Amorphous Lahore”, in science, the word “amorphous” is widely used however, in general, the term “amorphous” refers to something that lacks any discernible shape, structure, or boundaries as well as any actual or apparent crystalline form. Dr Imtiaz has discovered that Lahore has always been an amorphous city by nature. His focus is unquestionably on the investigation of the numerous and varied social, political, cultural, and religious influences that contributed to the fluid nature of Lahore. Dr Imtiaz has written extensively about the concept of amorphous. The intellectually incisive and insightful first two chapters focus on examining the process of historical, social, and intellectual continuity in the life of Lahore, which was built, destroyed, and then rebuilt. Dr Imtiaz refers to that process as amorphous rather than cyclical, which shows great insight on his behalf. As he notes in the opening chapter, Sara Sulehri coined the concept in her South West Review piece titled “Amorphous India: Questions of Geography,” which focused on the writings of E.M. Forster and VS Naipaul. Dr Imtiaz considered using that theory in Lahore. The author illuminates ideas like hybridity and fertility under the more general topic of “amorphous” and, by creating a synthesis, propels the intellectual trajectory emerging from the discursive conflation in a brand-new paradigmatic direction. He converses with theorists like Homi Bhabha, Robert Young, Raffle F Ramos, and JC Prichard on these ideas. His analysis gains depth as a result of this engagement. In his study of Lahore, a city with a culture and social ethos made up of numerous sub-cultural threads that were occasionally extremely conflicting, he also focuses on mimicry and ambivalence.
SAIRA RAUF AND SUMAIRA RAUF
The authors are Lecturers in English at Riphah International University, Lahore, Pakistan.