Commissioner for finalising flood fighting plan on urgent basis

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Sil­wat Saeed has directed deputy commissioners of Faisalabad division to finalize their flood fighting plans on urgent basis so that any emergency during coming monsoon and rainy sea­son could be dealt effectively.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, she took briefing about flood fighting strategy and reviewed the pre-flood ar­rangements. She directed the irrigation department, water & sanitation agency, Rescue 1122, livestock, health, civil defense, highways, buildings and other departments to maintain close liaison among them so that peo­ple could be provided maximum relief during flood emergencies.

She directed deputy commis­sioners of Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh districts to inspect overhead bridges and other preventives measures taken on rivers in their respective jurisdiction and ensure immediate removal of encroachments of all types from sensitive areas.

She also directed to arrange mock exercise of all depart­ments to evaluate their perfor­mance and response time in case of any flood emergency.

She expressed dismay over poor arrangements made by WASA in Faisalabad for dealing with flood emergency in urban areas and directed its officers to ensure activation of entire machinery, disposal channels and de-silting and de-watering gadgets.

She also directed to keep con­trol room of WASA functional round the clock and said that duty roster of deployed staff along with details of their duty timings should be shared with her so that she could evaluate performance of WASA staff amicably.

She also directed livestock de­partment to made necessary ar­raignments for immediate shift­ing of cattle from flood stricken areas in case of any flood emer­gency and said that a control room would be made functional very soon at district headquar­ter of each district to monitor flood relating arrangements.

This control room would use a universal number for contact with people whereas its staff would take prompt action af­ter receiving complaints about flood emergency.