Confiz hosts MarTech Conference 2023 to explore new era in customer engagement

LAHORE-Confiz, a global technology services and solutions company, and D.engage, a marketing technology service provider, hosted the highly anticipated MarTech Conference on June 12 in Lahore. This conference represented the collaborative synergy between two industry-leading firms, united by a shared passion to set a new standard in customer engagement. Together, Confiz and D.engage have empowered brands to achieve personalized experiences at scale by leveraging the potential of advanced technologies.

In today’s fast-paced business world, leveraging the latest technology is crucial for addressing challenges in customer engagement, managing digital channels, and meeting the demand for personalized experiences. The only way to forge meaningful connections with customers and maintain a competitive edge is to embrace the latest technology. The MarTech conference brought together industry leaders, retail professionals, and experts, creating a platform to provide valuable insights into the latest digital transformation trends, elevating customer experience, and offering tested strategies to boost engagement, retention, CSAT scores and maximize campaign ROI.

Distinguished panelists from the technology and retail industry, including Syed Talal Hassan Rizvi, CIO of Sapphire, Amjad Saeed, CIO of Stylo and Insignia, Zain Farooq, COO of Maria.B, and Hashim Zulfiqar, COO of Confiz were present at the conference. The event kick-started with an insightful speaking session by Ahsan Fayyaz, Vice President of Professional Services at Confiz, shedding light on the transformative impact of technology on the global retail landscape and emphasizing the importance for brands to deliver personalized experiences to customers at every stage of their buying journey.

Aman Dotani, CEO of D.engage, captivated the audience and introduced them to Customer Driven Marketing Solution (CDMS), a solution enabling retail brands in Pakistan to harness the potential of personalization and drive accelerated growth. Trusted by renowned businesses, this solution empowers businesses to seamlessly deliver personalized customer experiences at scale. It does so by unifying customer data, understanding customer behavior, and automatically orchestrating personalized campaigns through your preferred channels, letting your businesses leverage the full potential of personalized marketing.

Aman Dotani highlighted the significance of personalized experiences in today’s information-saturated world, by saying, “To break through the noise and truly connect with customers, businesses need to embrace a solution like CDMS. Through valuable customer insights and behavior information, this solution empowers brands to launch targeted campaigns, foster brand loyalty, and deliver tailored experiences. By embracing personalization, retail business can cultivate stronger customer relationships, enhance engagement, and drive remarkable business growth!”

Industry-leading brands that have leveraged solutions like these came forward with their experience and marketing strategies they have been using to stay ahead of the curve.

The panel discussion evolved into an interactive session, fueling engaging conversations among the audience as they delved into the challenges faced by retail organizations on their transformative digital journey and strategies to stay to stay ahead of the curve and thrive in the ever-evolving landscape.

This highly successful MarTech Conference served as a remarkable gathering of key players from the retail and technology industries to network, forge valuable connections, and delve into the new era of customer engagement. As a prominent retail player in Pakistan, Confiz played a pivotal role in curating this groundbreaking event, further cementing its commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the retail industry.