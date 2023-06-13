CPO directs to dispose of NAP cases on priority basis

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Us­man Akram Gondal has di­rected the police officers to dispose of cases registered under National Action Plan (NAP) by completing their investigations and submit­ting their challans in the competent court of law on priority basis.

During a meeting on Mon­day, he directed the police to focus on maintaining law and order in the district as it was first and foremost duty of the police to provide fully safe and secured atmosphere to the masses.

He said that activation of peace committees at all level was imperative to check sec­tarianism and in this con­nection, strict action should also be taken against those speakers who were found in­volved in hatred and sectar­ian speeches.

He directed the police of­ficers to compile report of all cases registered under National Action Plan so that their investigation could be completed and their challans could be submitted in the competent court of law for taking culprits to the task in accordance with law. He also directed the police officers to ensure arrest of all pro­claimed offenders and ab­sconders in National Action Plan cases and in this con­nection, no negligence, leth­argy or delinquency would be tolerated.

He said that the police had presented great sacri­fices under National Action Plan to eliminate terrorism and now stern action would be taken against those who would ignite fire for terror­ism and sectarianism.