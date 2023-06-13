Cyclone Byparjoy: CM Bizenjo for preventive measure to avoid human losses

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday directed the administration and other authori­ties concerned to take effective pre­ventive measures in order to mini­mize the risk of human losses.

Baochistan government has al­ready declared high alert by impos­ing section 144 in the coastal areas of the province as cyclone Byparjoy, extremely severe cyclone, is heading towards the Mekran coastal belt.

In this connection, all concerned departments have been put on high alert to tackle the situation after the cyclone Byparjoy. As per government directives, leaves of all government employees in the Mekran belt have been cancelled in view of the looming threat of the cyclone byparjoy.

In a statement issued here by DGPR, the CM Quddus Bizenjo directed the Commissioner Mekran and Commis­sioner Kalat divisions to boost coor­dination and place all departments on high alert to avert any untoward incident. “Coordination should be established among law enforcement agencies, civil administration and all relevant agencies in this regard,” he further asked, adding that fishermen should also be consulted on the situa­tion. Earlier, in a meeting, the CM was briefed by the PDMA and district ad­ministration about the measures tak­en with regards to Byparjoy cyclone.