Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Dacoit gang busted

Staff Reporter
June 13, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -   District police claimed to have busted a dacoit gang and ar­rested its three mem­bers including ring lead­er. According to police spokesperson, on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, during the ongo­ing crackdown against criminal elements, SHO Headmarala along with police team by using professional skills and modern technology traced out three accused of ‘Kaka Gang’, involved in dacoity and theft and arrested them. During interrogation 11 motor­cycles, mobile phones and illegal weapons were recovered from the possession of ac­cused. Police said that the accused were want­ed by police in 30 dif­ferent cases of theft and dacoity. Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investiga­tion was underway.

