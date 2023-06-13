Dance show closed in Peshawar

Peshawar - District administration carried out an operation that led to the closure of a dance show at Arshad Cinema in the city.

In response to concerns from the general public over the continuing dance performance at Arshad Cinema, the district administration took this action. The administration said that such behaviour won’t be permitted moving forward since the females participating in the show were dressed indecently.

The show business-related artists expressed their displeasure with the district administration’s decision. They requested that the district government be held accountable for locking the cinema even though they had permission for their show to go on.

Famous Pashto film actor Shahid Khan criticised the stage show’s closure. He told media persons that an official of the district administration acted inappropriately with both male and female artists during their action.