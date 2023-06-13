Djokovic regains top ranking after French Open triumph

PARIS-History-maker Novak Djokovic on Monday, reclaimed the top spot in the ATP Rankings after his historic French Open victory which took him to 23 Grand Slam titles.

Novak Djokovic, fresh from his French Open victory, pipped both Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev to be back on the hill. The Serb will enjoy his 388th week as the top-ranked player after his French Open victory saw him past Rafael Nadal as the leading Grand Slam titles (23).

Novak Djokovic put himself in a position to reclaim the top spot by defeating Alcaraz in the French Open semi-finals. The 36-year-old then sealed his return by defeating Casper Ruud in the final. It will be Novak Djokovic’s third stint at World No. 1 this year and the second time in 2023 he has climbed to No. 1 by winning a major. He has won both the Australian Open and Fench Open and returned to the top of the men’s Tennis mountain each time.

In February, Novak Djokovic broke Stefanie Graf’s record for most weeks at World No. 1 by a men’s or women’s tennis player (then 377 weeks). Only one other man, Roger Federer (310 weeks), has spent more than 300 weeks as World No. 1. The 36-year-old Djokovic will now charge towards 400 weeks, which he can reach in September.

Meanwhile, another favourite contender for the French Open title Carlos Alcaraz slipped a spot to second after his semi-final defeat against Djokovic. The Spaniard suffered a frustrating injury in the era-defining match and was far away from his absolute best against ruthless Djokovic.

Daniil Medvedev also saw a dip in his ranking after an early exit from French Open, going down to third, while Casper Ruud despite losing in the final retained his fourth position. Ruud defended his points from a year ago, therefore there has been no change in his ranking. Apart from Karen Khachanov, who switched places with Felix Auger-Aliassime in the 10th position, there are no other movers in the top 10.