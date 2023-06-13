Earthquake jolts northern, central parts of country

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude jolted Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and other cities on Tuesday afternoon, prompting people to rush out of their offices and homes.

In Punjab, the tremors were felt in Shakar Garh, Chichawatni, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Hafizabad, and Zafarwal. The quake also hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Abbottabad, Swabi, and Swat areas.

Meanwhile, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the tremors were felt in Bagh, DhirKot, and Muzaffarabad areas.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake originated at 1:04pm, with its depth at 10 kilometres.

The quake's epicenter was Eastern Kashmir, the PMD said, with its longitude at 75.97 E and latitude at 33.32 N.

No damage and casuality has been reported so far.

Earlier in March, at least two people were killed while six were wounded as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake had jolted parts of the country.